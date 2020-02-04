Reports: Chelsea identify replacement for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

English Premier League outfit Chelsea have identified a replacement for under-fire goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 25-year-old has struggled to adjust to life in England’s capital following his move in the summer of 2018 from Spanish La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao for a reported transfer fee of £72 million and was dropped by manager Frank Lampard for Chelsea’s previous league fixture against Leicester City which ended with a 2-2 scoreline.

As per the Express, Lampard has identified Burnley’s goalkeeper Nick Pope as a perfect replacement for Kepa and is urging the board to make a move for him in the summer of 2020.

Pope is not the only option who is being evaluated by the London-based club’s hierarchy as they are also considering the name of Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita but his age might prove to be an obstacle in completing the deal.

However, the report further stated that Chelsea’s top-tier management is reluctant to sell Kepa, largely because of the fear that they will have to bear a huge financial loss as no club will be ready to pay anywhere near the £72 million which Chelsea paid for the Spain international just over 18 months ago.

The former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper has represented the Blues in 85 matches in all competitions where he has only managed to keep 29 clean sheets.