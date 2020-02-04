Reports: Real Madrid eye move for PSG star in summer of 2021

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are eyeing a move for French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021. The 21-year-old is the hottest young property in the world of football and has been linked with Real before moving to the Les Parisiens.

As per Spanish media outlet AS, Los Blancos’ hierarchy has identified Mbappe as the next ‘Galactico’ signing the club would make in the near future.

The report further stated that for this purpose, Real’s top-tier management is willing to wait till the summer of 2021—when the player will enter the final year of his contract—and believe that is the only time when they can sign the French international for a reasonable fee in the region of €150 million.

It is believed that Real’s hierarchy has already established contacts with the player’s camp where they are persuading them not to sign a contract extension with the Paris-based club.

Mbappe has been at PSG since the summer of 2017 when he first moved from AS Monaco on a 12-month loan deal and then his stay became permanent 12 months later for the sum of €145 million.

Since then, the World Cup-winning striker has already scored 82 times and provided 45 assists in just 112 appearances for his current club in all competitions.