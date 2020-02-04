Reports: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard wants to sell star player in summer transfer window

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is eager to sell goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the summer transfer window. The London-based are going through a transitional season and are involved in a battle against a number of clubs to secure a top-four spot which would guarantee them Champions League football next season.

Chelsea’s one area of concern is their defensive unit where they’ve conceded a lot of goals in the ongoing campaign and look vulnerable against the weaker oppositions as well.

Therefore, as per the Metro, the Chelsea boss has lost patience with the Spain international and is now looking to sell him in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has struggled to adjust to life in England’s capital following his move in the summer of 2018 from Spanish La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao for a reported transfer fee of £72 million and was dropped by Lampard for Chelsea’s previous league fixture against Leicester City which ended with a 2-2 scoreline.

Kepa’s performances in the ongoing season has not been up to the standard as he has the worst save ratio of 53.6% amongst all the goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The former Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper has represented the Blues in 85 matches in all competitions where he has only managed to keep 29 clean sheets.