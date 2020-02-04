Former star striker reveals which signing will be perfect for Manchester United in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Manchester United’s former striker Robin van Persie has named French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani as the signing which would be perfect for the Red Devils in the summer of 2020. The Manchester-based club once again had a poor transfer window where they were linked with numerous players but ended up signing only creative midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon and former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua on-loan till the end of the season.

Van Persie, who spent three seasons at the Old Trafford from 2012 to 2015, in a Q&A session on his official Twitter account, named Cavani when a fan asked him which signing would be perfect for United.

Edinson Cavani, brilliant player and available #GoalMachine https://t.co/GmaQsEND1v — Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) February 3, 2020

Cavani will be available as a free-agent in the summer transfer window as his contract with the Paris-based club is coming to an end and he has been informed that he will not going to be rewarded with an extension.

The Uruguay international has been at PSG since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Italian Serie A giants Napoli for a reported transfer fee of €65.5 million.

Since then, the 32-year-old has represented his current club in 294 matches in all competitions, managing to score 198 times and also provide 41 assists.