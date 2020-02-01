Reports: Premier League minnows rejected Odion Ighalo before Manchester United signed him

According to the latest reports, Premier League minnows Aston Villa had actually rejected the opportunity to sign Odion Ighalo before Manchester United signed him on the final day of the January transfer window.

The Express claims that although Manchester United signed striker Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season, Aston Villa initially turned down the opportunity to sign the former Watford star just a few hours before the Red Devils completed his transfer.

United, who finally signed Bruno Fernandes for a fee of £46.5million (€55m) and a potential further £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons on Thursday, were eager to bring in a striker prior to the end of the transfer window.

With Marcus Rashford out injured, the Red Devils were said to have had an approach for Josh King rebuffed by Bournemouth before turning their attention to Ighalo.

The Nigerian forward has spent the past three seasons in the Chinese Super League, scoring 10 league goals for Shanghai Shenhua last term after two prolific campaigns with Changchun Yatai.

But the 30-year-old will now bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack, with United just managing to get a short-term loan deal completed before Friday’s deadline.

An official announcement from Manchester United will come later, but it is understood all aspects of the deal have been agreed.

Ighalo has Premier League experience, having scored 16 goals for Watford in 55 top-flight appearances between 2015 and 2017.