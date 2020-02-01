Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague makes Nice move

Moussa Wague has started in LaLiga and the Champions League for Barcelona this term but joined Nice on Friday.

Barcelona right-back Moussa Wague has joined Ligue 1 side Nice on loan until the end of the season with the view of a permanent move.

The 21-year-old made his LaLiga debut last April and was promoted to Barca’s first-team squad ahead of the current campaign.

He has started a couple of league and Champions League matches in 2019-20, but Nice confirmed on Friday an agreement has been reached to sign the Senegal international.

Nice have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for €10million, plus €500,000 in add-ons.

As part of the agreement, Barcelona have the right to trigger a €15m buy-back clause in Wague’s contract up until June 2021.

Wague is the fourth player to leave Camp Nou on loan this month, along with Jean-Clair Todibo, Carles Perez and Carles Alena.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions announced the signings of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes and Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao on deadline day, with both players officially arriving at the end of the season.