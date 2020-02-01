Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey joins Brighton and Hove Albion on permanent deal

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the permanent signing of Tariq Lamptey, who made his Premier League debut for Chelsea last month.

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 19-year-old defender made his first-team debut for Chelsea in their Premier League win at Arsenal last month and has featured as a substitute in both rounds of the FA Cup.

He has now completed a switch to the south coast, with Brighton confirming the signing of the England youth international for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £4million.

Lamptey, also capable of playing in midfield, is now looking to prove himself in the top flight.

“It was a really tough decision to leave as I’ve been at Chelsea since the age of seven and seen it all the way to the under-23s, and then the first team,” he told his new side’s official website.

“It was a proud moment when I made my Premier League debut, but I felt that it was the right time to start a new chapter and come to this brilliant club.

“The manager and the club have shown great faith in bringing me here. I just hope I can repay their trust, and help the club reach their goals and objectives.

“They are a team on the up with a great fanbase, training ground and stadium and they have everything I need to become a better player.”

Brighton are 15th in the league and travel to fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday.

The Seagulls have also recalled striker Jurgen Locadia from a loan spell with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, with the Dutchman having scored four goals in 11 league appearances this term.