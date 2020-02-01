Milan move for Antonee Robinson falls through, Diego Laxalt returns

Antonee Robinson will not be joining Milan after the Rossoneri ran out of time for additional medical tests on Friday.

Milan’s bid to sign left-back Antonee Robinson from Wigan Athletic collapsed on Friday, the Championship club confirmed.

The Serie A giants allowed Ricardo Rodriguez to depart for PSV earlier in the week and looked to have identified a replacement in the form of United States international Robinson.

The 22-year-old, who joined Wigan from Everton last July following a successful loan spell, had appeared set to provide cover for Theo Hernandez.

But Milan have instead recalled Diego Laxalt from a loan with Torino.

Wigan released a statement on Friday confirming Robinson was heading back to the DW Stadium after a hitch in the transfer.

Club Statement | Antonee Robinson#wafc — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 31, 2020

Wigan said a fee was agreed – reportedly worth up to €11.9million (£10m) – and Robinson travelled to Milan earlier in the day, but the need for additional tests following a medical meant the deal could not be completed before the transfer deadline.

Milan had also been linked with a move for Matias Vina from Nacional in Uruguay, but he joined Palmeiras on Friday.