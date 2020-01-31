Reports: Chelsea & Manchester United target’s move to Atletico Madrid off

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has been on La Liga giants’ Atletico Madrid’s wishlist for quite some time now and the Uruguayan was expected to join them in the ongoing January transfer window. However, if widespread reports are to be believed, the Rojiblancos have withdrawn their interest from the striker.

Cavani’s contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to run down in the summer this year and PSG have been trying to sell him in the January transfer window. Atletico were reportedly close to completing his signing, however, according to AS, the move has now broken down.

The report adds that there is absolutely no chance of the deal going forward in the summer as well. The Spanish club were not happy with the request of a commission from Cavani’s representatives if the move was to go forward in June as it would have doubled their cost, the report claims.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the striker as well. Inter Milan are a potential suitor too but if these clubs wish to sign the Uruguayan striker, they will have to make a move quickly and hope PSG accept their offer as soon as possible.