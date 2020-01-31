Reports: Tottenham Hotspur confident of signing Real Madrid star on deadline day

The January transfer window’s deadline day is upon us and clubs all around Europe are working hard to tend to all the shortcomings they have in their squad. Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently in the race for a top-four spot in the Premier League, are no different and are in the market to make any last-minute signings if possible.

If reports from The Times are to be believed, Spurs are seriously considering resigning their ex-player, Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale. The report claims that the Jose Mourinho-managed club have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Welshman and are confident of signing him on the deadline day after a meeting between chairman Daniel Levy and Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez.

Bale hasn’t been one of the important parts of manager Zinedine Zidane’s plans at Madrid and could move away from the club. He was close to a move to China in the summer transfer window of 2019 but ultimately stayed put. He started the season strongly but a subsequent injury and a dip in form saw Zidane relegate him to the sidelines again.

Though the 30-year-old might be ready for a move back to Premier League, his current wages might come in as a hindrance to the move. He currently earns £500,000 a week at Real Madrid, a sum which Spurs might find hard to pay.