Nemanja Matic wants new Manchester United deal

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic’s “first option” for the future is to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Nemanja Matic has said he wants to stay at Manchester United and will snub his “many” admirers if offered a contract extension.

Serbian midfielder Matic can leave Old Trafford on a free at the end of the season if United decide against renewing his deal.

The 31-year-old has started each of the club’s past six matches in all competitions and scored the only goal in Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg win over Manchester City, before being dismissed for two bookable offences.

Pep Guardiola labelled Matic “outstanding” after the match, and the former Chelsea man hopes United will reward his return to form.

“I’ve got a contract until the end of the season,” Matic told reporters. “I’m at Carrington every day and open to talk if they think I can help. If not, life will go on.

“No discussions have happened yet, but my position is clear. It’s a pleasure to represent this club. I came here to win and if they want me to stay then of course I’ll give my best to win trophies.”

Matic can already ink a pre-contract agreement with clubs elsewhere in Europe and revealed he had options.

“I can’t tell who is asking for me but for sure, when you play at Manchester United, many clubs are looking to sign you,” he said.

“That’s not only me, it’s for every player – especially when you’re out of contract.

“My first option is Manchester United, but if they decide something else then there are always solutions.”

Here are the key moments from our latest Manchester derby #MUFC pic.twitter.com/OKxLyNAGnZ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 30, 2020

United’s victory at the Etihad Stadium failed to earn them an EFL Cup final berth as rivals City advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

Their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League also remain in the balance, with six points separating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League.

Matic suggested more signings like Bruno Fernandes were necessary for the club to achieve success.

“The club wants to give chances to youngsters, and there is nothing wrong with that, but at a club like this, people also demand results,” he said.

“Supporters are used to trophies. The young players are giving their best but they need time, and the problem is that in these kinds of clubs you do not have time.”