Ricardo Rodriguez joins PSV on loan as Milan reportedly eye Antonee Robinson move

Milan, who are reportedly targeting Wigan Athletic’s Antonee Robinson, have sent Ricardo Rodriguez to PSV on loan.

Ricardo Rodriguez has left Milan to join Eredivisie side PSV on loan for the rest of the season, with Antonee Robinson reportedly set to replace him at San Siro.

Rodriguez joined Milan from Wolfsburg in 2017 and has made 93 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri.

However, only five of those came this season, with the Switzerland international having lost his place to Theo Hernandez, who has been one of Milan’s most consistent performers following his arrival from Real Madrid.

Rodriguez – perhaps with an eye on improving his chances of featuring at Euro 2020 – has now left Milan, joining up with PSV for the remainder of the season.

Milan, who have been handed funds by the sale of Krzysztof Piatek to Hertha Berlin, seem set to swiftly fill the hole left in their squad, with reports suggesting they are moving for Wigan Athletic youngster Robinson.

United States international Robinson joined Wigan from Everton in the off-season after spending the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Latics.

The 22-year-old has started 29 Championship games this season and appears to be a priority target for Milan, who have reportedly had three bids rejected for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt.