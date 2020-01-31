Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo rejoins Estudiantes on loan

Marcos Rojo has returned to his boyhood club Estudiantes, joining the Superliga Argentina side on a short-term loan

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has returned to Argentine club Estudiantes on a short-term loan deal.

Rojo, who was close to joining Everton on the final day of the close-season transfer window, has found opportunities difficult to come by at United this term.

The 29-year-old, signed for £16million from Sporting CP in 2014, has now left Old Trafford, returning to Estudiantes – where he started his career – on loan until the end of the campaign.

Able to play at centre-back or left-back, Rojo has struggled with injuries during his time at United and made 76 Premier League appearances in total.

Uno vuelve siempre a los sitios donde fue feliz. Porque el sentido de pertenencia es más fuerte. Tu sueño y el de la Familia Pincha se hacen realidad Nos reencontramos en UNO ¡Bienvenido y gracias por volver, Marcos! ¡Te recibimos con el corazón! pic.twitter.com/rAzQrSlnzX — Estudiantes de La Plata (@EdelpOficial) January 30, 2020

Estudiantes, who sit 12th in Superliga Argentina, were the first to announce a deal had been struck, posting a video to their official Twitter page along with the caption: “You always return to the places where you were happy. Because of the sense of belonging, it’s stronger.

“Your dream and that of the Pincha family has come true. We meet again. Welcome and thanks for coming back, Marcos. We welcome you with our hearts.”

United, whose manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said on Tuesday he did not expect to see Rojo leave prior to Friday’s transfer deadline, subsequently confirmed the defender’s temporary departure.

Estudiantes welcomed Rojo’s former Argentina team-mate Javier Mascherano to the club at the start of the month.