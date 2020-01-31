Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi joins Valencia on loan

Valencia have reached an agreement with Roma to loan Italy international Alessandro Florenzi for the rest of the campaign

Florenzi, who came through the ranks at Roma, has been a regular in their first team since 2012-13.

Having come into the side as a midfielder, Florenzi has regularly been deployed at right-back for both club and country, making 35 appearances so far for Italy.

However, the 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Paulo Fonseca this term, featuring in 14 Serie A matches, making 12 starts.

Los Ches sit seventh in LaLiga, though are just four points behind third-placed Sevilla.