Bruno Fernandes completes Manchester United move on five-and-a-half-year deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, the Portugal international signing a five-and-a-half-year deal to bring one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas of the January window to an end.

Speculation linking Fernandes with a move to Old Trafford had intensified in recent months, but the prospective deal looked to have fallen through last week due to United reportedly refusing to meet Sporting’s asking price for the midfielder.

However, an agreement between the two clubs was duly reached and announced on Wednesday, with Sporting confirming they would receive £46.5million (€55m) up front and up to £21.1m (€25m) in add-ons.

After travelling to Manchester to discuss personal terms and complete a medical, Fernandes is now a United player.

His deal, which runs until 2025, has the option for a further year.

The 25-year-old becomes United’s first signing of the window and provides Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a much-needed boost in midfield, an area where he has found himself short of options following injuries sustained by Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Solskjaer told United’s official website: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly, he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves. He will be a fantastic addition to our team, and he will help us push on in the second part of the season.

“The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his team-mates.”

Fernandes scored 15 goals in 27 games for Sporting this season.