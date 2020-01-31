Deadline day: 5 deals that could be completed before the transfer window shuts

With the January transfer window’s notorious deadline day almost upon us, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the deals that could go through on the final day of the transfer window.

1. Dries Mertens (Napoli to Chelsea)



Napoli forward Dries Mertens is in a conundrum. Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are wooing him, but the striker is just 3 goals away from becoming Napoli’s all-time top-scorer. He will be out of contract in the summer and it’s difficult to see a big club like Chelsea coming back for him in 6 months time, but the chance to etch his name into club folklore won’t come back either. One to keep an eye one.

2. Edinson Cavani (PSG to Atletico Madrid/Manchester United/Chelsea)

Edinson Cavani’s time at PSG is set to come to a bitter end – he just doesn’t know where his next destination will be. PSG have revealed Atletico’s offer was not considered at par with the player’s valuation and he could yet choose to run down his contract and sign with Diego Simeone’s side on a free in June. On the other hand, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard have openly admitted to being on the lookout for a striker – Lampard going even as far as to say he likes Cavani. It’s impossible to think no approach has been made from either club but a move on deadline day would be outlandish, to say the least.

3. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea to Inter Milan)

It’s hard to imagine France’s first-choice striker rotting away on Chelsea’s bench but this is exactly what Olivier Giroud’s career has come to. The Frenchman is still firmly in Didier Deschamps’s plans but just can’t seem to get a game at club level. Antonio Conte’s Inter were thought to be keen on getting the striker in but having made several signings already, it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Giroud over the line – or whether a deal for the Frenchman is even on at all.

4. Cedric Soares (Southampton to Arsenal)

Cedric Soares’s Southampton contract runs out this summer and Arsenal’s late interest in the defender looks to be serious. So much so that the Saints have already brought in Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Spurs to cover for Soares’s potential departure. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed the Portuguese could leave for the Gunners before the window shuts and this is one deal that fans can expect will be wrapped up before the window shuts.

5. Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur to Newcastle)



Danny Rose’s Tottenham future was cast into doubt earlier this month when Jose Mourinho left the defender out of his Premier League travelling squad after an apparent bust-up. Spurs have been trying to shuttle the left-back out since last summer when they left him out of their match-day squad, but no move materialized back then. Newcastle’s interest is legitimate and Rose is reportedly already at Newcastle’s training ground to finalize the details. Like Soares, more likely to go through than not.