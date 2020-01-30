Lyon appear to confirm Bruno Guimaraes signing

Bruno Guimaraes’ move to Ligue 1 club Lyon appeared to be confirmed by club president Jean-Michel Aulas on Twitter.
Lyon appear to have finalised the signing of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Athletico Paranaense in a deal reportedly worth around €25million.
The Brazilian was pictured holding a Lyon shirt alongside director of football Juninho in images uploaded to Twitter by club president Jean-Michel Aulas.
The official Lyon account replied to the tweet, commenting: “Announce Guimaraes”.
Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Benfica had been linked to the 22-year-old, who won the Copa Sudamericana in 2018.
He will become part of Rudi Garcia’s squad at Lyon, who sit fifth in Ligue 1 after 21 games.