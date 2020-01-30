Kyle Walker-Peters swaps Tottenham Hotspur for Southampton

After struggling for minutes at Tottenham this season, Kyle Walker-Peters is hoping to feature more regularly under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham.

The full-back moves to the south coast for the rest of the 2019-20 season having struggled for playing time at Spurs.

Walker-Peters made just five appearances in all competitions under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, his last outing coming in a 3-1 Champions League defeat away to Bayern Munich in December.

A product of Tottenham’s youth system, the 22-year-old is looking forward to working under Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl as he seeks to feature more regularly in the remainder of the campaign.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given by the manager and the club,” Walker-Peters told Southampton’s official website.

“I come here looking to help the club improve and improve myself. I just want to win as many games as possible and enjoy playing football.

“I had a chat with the manager and he assured me I was the type of player he liked and I got that feeling from watching Southampton that I could fit in well.”

Walker-Peters’ arrival at Southampton could clear the way for the departure of fellow defender Cedric Soares, who has been strongly linked with a loan move to Arsenal.