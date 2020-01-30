Having been linked with Manchester United for a prolonged period, Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes is nearing a move to Old Trafford

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP, it was announced on Wednesday.

Fernandes’ move to Old Trafford is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

Sporting posted a video on Twitter to say farewell to the 25-year-old Portugal international, who has cost United an initial €55million (£46.5m) and a further €25m (£21.1m) in add-ons.

The bonuses will see the Red Devils will pay €5m after Fernandes makes number of appearances, €5m for Champions League qualification and €15m based on individual objectes. Sporting will also be owed 10 per cent of the profit on any future sale.

Sporting’s farewell clip was accompanied with a post that said: “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them. Thank you, captain. Forever a Lion.”

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them”. Obrigado Capitão. Para sempre Leão pic.twitter.com/L7JqXs6RbT — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) January 29, 2020

Speculation linking Fernandes with a move to Old Trafford had intensified in recent months, but the prospective deal looked to have fallen through last week due to United reportedly refusing to meet Sporting’s asking price.

However, a fee has duly been agreed between the two clubs following talk of late interest from Barcelona.

Fernandes is set to become United’s first signing of the transfer window and provides Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a much-needed boost in midfield, an area where he has found himself short of options amid injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.