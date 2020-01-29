Sometimes you want to try something new – Christian Eriksen explains Tottenham Hotspur exit in farewell letter after joining Inter

Following the completion of his move to Inter, Christian Eriksen addressed an open letter to Tottenham fans explaining his departure

Christian Eriksen put his decision to leave Tottenham for Inter down to a desire to “try something new” after six and a half years in London.

Eriksen joined Spurs in 2013 from Ajax and enjoyed a productive spell with the club, swiftly establishing himself in the starting XI and becoming a key player.

During his time in the Premier League, Eriksen developed into one of English football’s most acclaimed playmakers, with Manchester United and Real Madrid said to have been long-term admirers.

It became apparent Eriksen was not going to sign a new contract with Spurs during pre-season and, with speculation around his future, the Denmark international subsequently struggled for form.

He eventually sealed a move to Inter on Tuesday, with Spurs reportedly receiving €20million for him despite his contract expiring at the end of the season, and Eriksen explained his departure in a letter.

It read: “Dear Tottenham fans, I don’t know where to start! I didn’t have the time to say goodbye to everyone, even though it felt like I played a lot of games where everyone said and thought I would be gone the next day.

“I have so many unbelievable memories over the last six and a half years I was at Spurs. I enjoyed being at the training ground everyday and playing games in the stadium so much, but sometimes you just want to try something new!

“So, Spurs fans, it has been a pleasure to play at your club and hopefully we meet again in the future!”

Eriksen signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with Inter, while Spurs confirmed the permanent signing of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis essentially as his replacement almost straight after the Serie A club made their announcement.

Spurs then followed that up with the acquisition of Netherlands international winger Steven Bergwijn on Wednesday.