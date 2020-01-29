Reports: Bruno Fernandes’s contract details with Manchester United revealed

Manchester United will complete their first signing of the January transfer window with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes set to join them, according to reports from English and Portuguese media. The 25-year-old’s contract details with the club have reportedly been leaked as well.

If reports from The Guardian are to be believed, Fernandes has agreed on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Manchester-based club with the option of extending his stay by another year. He will earn £70,000 per-week plus bonuses, the report claims.

Sporting are reportedly set to earn €55m (£46.5m) plus up to €25m in add-ons from the deal. Fernandes will provide United with a much-needed option in the middle of the park. The likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are still out because of their respective injuries, thus the Portuguese’s addition would come as a huge relief for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Multiple reports claim that United are set to announce the signing later today (Wednesday, 29th January) and Fernandes could make his debut for the club on Saturday against Wolves.