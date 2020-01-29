Steven Bergwijn hails inspirational Jose Mourinho and targets Champions League trophy

Tottenham have signed Steven Bergwijn, who already has his sights on Champions League glory under Jose Mourinho.

Steven Bergwijn says Jose Mourinho was his childhood inspiration as he targets winning the Champions League after completing his move to Tottenham from PSV.

The 22-year-old sealed his switch Spurs on Wednesday on a five-and-a-half-year contract in a deal reportedly worth around £27million.

Netherlands international Bergwijn has set himself ambitious goals as well as discussing the significance Mourinho had to him as he watched the game growing up.

“It’s an amazing move for me, an amazing club,” the winger, who will wear the number 23 shirt, said told Spurs TV.

“Just look around the training ground, it’s amazing. It’s an honour to be here.

“I just spoke to the manager as well. When I was a young boy I looked up to a coach like Jose Mourinho, now I play for him.

“It’s an honour for me to be here, a dream to play in the Premier League and I will give whatever I have, whatever I can bring, I will give it all for the club and for this team.

“I look from day to day. I want to be a good player here, score goals, give assists. I want to win the Champions League. I watched last season, the team went so far, and I hope this season also.”

Spurs had already caught Bergwijn’s eye last season when they got the better of PSV’s rivals Ajax in the Champions League semi-finals.

He added: “I loved to see that you beat Ajax! This a big club that plays good football and that’s what I like.

“You have to believe in yourself. I know what I can bring to this club and to this team, that’s important. I will do what I can, and I know what I can do.”

Bergwijn thrived for PSV last season, scoring 14 Eredivisie goals and setting up another 12 as the team finished second to Ajax. He has added five goals and 10 assists from 16 league outings in 2019-20.

Mourinho has already brought in Gedson Fernandes on loan with an option to buy this month and signed Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent deal on Tuesday after the sale of Christian Eriksen to Inter.

Unbeaten in four games across all competitions, Spurs host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.