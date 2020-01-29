Tottenham Hotspur sign PSV’s Steven Bergwijn for reported £27m

After developing into one of the Eredivisie’s top stars, Steven Bergwijn has joined Tottenham from PSV.

Tottenham have completed the signing of Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn for a reported £27million.

The 22-year-old winger has signed a deal until 2025 having emerged as one of the Eredivisie’s star players with PSV.

Bergwijn enjoyed a particularly impressive season last term, scoring 14 Eredivisie goals and setting up another 12 as PSV finished second to Ajax.

He had been strongly linked with a move away before the season started, with Bayern Munich and Sevilla said to be particularly keen, but no transfer materialised and he began the campaign with PSV.

However, with Spurs having lost Christian Eriksen to Inter, the club have made a move to bolster their creative options with the gifted Bergwijn.

Jose Mourinho has already brought in Gedson Fernandes on loan with an option to buy and signed Giovani Lo Celso on a pemanent deal as he seeks to guide Spurs to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs are sixth, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and still have aspirations in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Next up is Sunday’s visit of Manchester City in the top flight.