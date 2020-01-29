Reports: Top Manchester United target flies to England ahead of impending move

According to the latest reports, Premier League giants Manchester United are only a few hours away from signing their top target Bruno Fernandes, as the player is all set to fly to England on Wednesday.

It is Fabrizio Romano, a football reporter for Sky Sports, The Guardian and Calciomercato who reports that Bruno Fernandes is “ready to fly” to Manchester with his agent Miguel Pinho. The duo has reportedly scheduled their flight to travel to England, and upon reaching they would be signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils.

Take a look at Romano’s tweet right below:

Bruno Fernandes is “ready to fly” today to Manchester with his agent Miguel Pinho. They’ve flight scheduled on next hours – the contract until June 2024 is almost ready. ‘Green light’ expected by the two clubs, then the deal will be completed and announced. 🔴 #MUFC #Bruno — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that La Liga giants Barcelona have also entered the transfer race for the star midfielder who has scored 47 goals and provided 32 assists in 81 appearances across all competitions since the start of the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, Fernandes himself revealed that the Premier League has always been his preferred destination, thereby dismissing those rumours that linked him with the La Liga defending champions.

Asked if the Premier League was his preference following reports of a possible move to Barcelona, the 25-year-old told SIC: “It always was.”

Further pressed on whether Manchester United was his specific preference, the Portugal international replied: “Anything really.”