The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have offered a deal to Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, ahead of a rumoured transfer move during the ongoing January transfer window.

This is according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian footballer reporter and transfer market expert, who reported via his official website that Tottenham are looking to beat Serie A side Inter Milan to the signing of Giroud, after the Nerazzurri announced that they are ready to wait until the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season before offering a deal to Chelsea and the player himself.

Di Marzio further adds that Jose Mourinho and co are looking to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner on an initial 18-month deal, which would begin this month and go on until the end of the 2020-21 season. Having already closed the signing of Dutch midfielder Steven Bergwijn as a replacement for Christian Eriksen who signed with Inter Milan on Tuesday, the North Londoners are looking to continue their shopping spree in what has been a busy window for them so far.

A former Montpellier star, Giroud moved to the Premier League in 2012, when he signed with Arsenal for just €12million. In 253 appearances for the Gunners, the 33-year-old recorded 105 goals and 41 assists across all competitions, before joining Chelsea in 2018 on a €17million deal.

So far, he has played 70 matches for the Blues, scoring 19 times along with providing 13 assists.