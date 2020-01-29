On the day they signed Christian Eriksen, Inter allowed Gabriel Barbosa and Matteo Politano to leave San Siro permanently.

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa and Matteo Politano have agreed permanent exits from Inter, joining Flamengo and Napoli respectively.

Flamengo are said to have paid €17million to sign Gabriel, while Politano has joined Napoli on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy.

After failing to make his mark upon arriving at San Siro for a reported €25m in August 2016, Gabigol shone on loan at Flamengo last year. He scored 43 goals in 60 games as Jorge Jesus led them to Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores glory.

The 23-year-old striker was linked with a move to West Ham but signed a five-year deal to stay at Flamengo on Tuesday.

Se é para o bem da Nação.. pic.twitter.com/JesbOf6dXi — Gabriel Barbosa (@gabigol) January 28, 2020

Inter also agreed to let Politano depart after he became a peripheral figure under Antonio Conte.

Politano started 31 Serie A games for Luciano Spalletti last season, leading to the Nerazzurri exercising an option to make his loan from Sassuolo permanent.

However, after being named in Conte’s starting line-up just three times in 2019-20, he was allowed to leave for Napoli.

Politano was expected to return to Roma, where he spent his youth career before joining Pescara in 2013, but the move fell through and Gennaro Gattuso’s side swooped in.

Inter announced the arrival of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham on Tuesday and are now expected to push forward with a move for Olivier Giroud of Chelsea, having already signed Ashley Young and Victor Moses.