Reports: Tottenham Hotspur agree fee to sign Christian Eriksen replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed fee to sign a replacement for the departing veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the last season’s UEFA Champions League runners-up.

There have been reports recently that Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are closing in on the signing of the 27-year-old in the ongoing transfer window for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.

Eriksen was seen in Milan on Monday where he reportedly underwent medical ahead of his much-awaited move to Inter.

Therefore, as per the Sky Sports, the North London-based outfit have agreed fee of £25.6 million with the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for their star winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 22-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has already represented Dutch national team in nine matches.

Bergwijn has been with PSV since 2011 when he joined the youth team and was later promoted to the senior side in 2015.

Since then, the Dutch international has represented his current club in 149 matches in all competitions where he managed to score 31 goals and also provided 41 assists.

In the ongoing season, Bergwijn has been in impressive form for his current club where he has scored 6 times and provided 13 assists in 29 matches.