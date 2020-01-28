Sporting CP coach not sure if Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes will stay or leave

The future of Bruno Fernandes continues to dominate headlines after he featured for Sporting CP on Monday amid transfer links.

Sporting CP head coach Silas could not confirm if Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes played his last match for the Portuguese club on Monday.

Linked to United this month and during the previous transfer window, Fernandes remains in Lisbon despite the ongoing speculation and captained Sporting in their 1-0 win over Maritimo.

With United and Sporting still reportedly trying to negotiate a deal before the window shuts, Silas was once again asked about the future of star skipper Fernandes.

“I can’t confirm it [if Fernandes made his last appearance against Maritimo], I would like him to stay,” Silas told reporters post-match. “Right now I don’t know if he will stay or not, but I would like to count on him at least until the end of the season.

“Bruno Fernandes is a different player, he sees things that no one sees. Being further back and seeing these movements, the defence begins to decline.

“Any team that had Bruno Fernandes in Portugal would suffer if they lost him. If so we will have to look for solutions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Fernandes (@brunofernandes.10) on Jan 27, 2020 at 4:00pm PST

Fernandes, linked to Tottenham and Real Madrid previously, has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Sporting this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder netted 31 goals last term, including 20 in Primeira Liga.