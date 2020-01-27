Reports: Premier League star lands in Milan ahead of potential move to Inter

Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen seems set to be on his way to Inter Milan and reports have emerged that he has landed in Milan ahead of the potential move. The Spurs star’s contract with the North London-based club is set to get over in the summer later this year and it’s but natural that he is being allowed to move in January.

Eriksen was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the 2019 summer transfer window and Manchester United were reportedly interested in the Denmark international’s signature as well. However, Serie A giants Inter Milan entered the fray once it became clear that Eriksen will not be signing a new contract with Spurs.

After months of speculation, it now seems that the transfer is only moments away from being finalised. According to a tweet by reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen has landed in Milan for his medical and is now all set to join Inter Milan.

Eriksen brings an end to a six and a half-year association with Spurs after joining them from Ajax back in 2013.