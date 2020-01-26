Reports: Manchester United submit improved bid for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have been in the market for a midfielder since the 2019 summer transfer window but all of their advancements have failed so far. The Red Devils were expected to complete a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the ongoing January transfer window but they suffered a setback as the Portuguese side refused to lower down their valuation.

With the pressure United are under currently, they are desperate to get a signing through and in that quest, they have submitted an improved £46.5 million bid for Fernandes, if reports from Portuguese daily Record are to be believed. Sporting are willing to somehow get the deal through and might lower their valuation for their star player, the report adds.

Manchester United are reportedly optimistic that they will be able to complete the signing before the transfer deadline day on Friday this week. However, they might have to further increase their latest bid to convince Sporting into selling their captain. Whether the transfer goes through or not remains to be seen but expect a lot more updates on the same in the coming days.

The report further adds that Fernandes might be left out of Sporting squad for their encounter against Maritimo on Monday.