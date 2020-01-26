Barcelona hot prospect Alejandro Marques makes Juventus switch, Matheus Pereira goes other way

Barcelona have cashed in on a young talent after Juventus stepped in, but have taken Matheus Pereira on loan from the Italian giants.

Barcelona will bank €8.2million after allowing young striker Alejandro Marques to join Juventus.

The 19-year-old spent three years in Barcelona, scoring twice in the UEFA Youth League final victory against Chelsea in the 2017-18 season.

Marques progressed to the Barcelona B side, appearing in 11 games during this campaign, but did not make the step up from the ranks of La Masia into the first team at Camp Nou.

Barcelona decided to part ways with the Venezuelan teenager after receiving the Italian champions’ offer, and have taken Matheus Pereira on loan from Juventus with an option to buy as part of the deal.

A statement from Barcelona said: “FC Barcelona have been active in the transfer market, with Barca B’s Alejandro Marques joining Juventus for 8.2 million euros.”

[ÚLTIMA HORA] Matheus Pereira, nuevo jugador del FC Barcelona Bem-vindo, Matheus! https://t.co/Jd5qSaO5UP pic.twitter.com/0y7aXQgcHD — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) January 25, 2020

Brazilian midfielder Pereira left Juventus to join Dijon in August in a deal that was also described as a loan with an option to buy, but the French club announced that agreement was terminated on Friday.

Pereira played in 10 Ligue 1 matches for Dijon, starting six of those, but now has the chance to earn a permanent move to the Spanish giants, whom he joins until the end of the season.

Barcelona said Pereira passed his medical on Friday, and in announcing his arrival described the 21-year-old as a player the club have followed “for a long time”, highlighting his touch and attacking potential.