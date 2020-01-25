Real Madrid loan Hugo Vallejo to Deportivo La Coruna

Hugo Vallejo joined Real Madrid from Malaga earlier this week and has been sent straight out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna.

Real Madrid have loaned Hugo Vallejo to Deportivo La Coruna, two days after signing the teenage winger from Malaga.

The 19-year-old is believed to have officialy joined Madrid on Thursday and has been sent straight out to Segunda Division side Deportivo for the remainder of the season.

Deportivo announced the news on their official website and confirmed Vallejo, used five times by fellow second-tier side Malaga this term, is in contention for their trip to Albacete on Sunday.

Fernando Vazquez’s side have struggled this season and are down in 20th place, but they have strengthened their squad with five new signings in January.