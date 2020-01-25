Reports: Juventus & PSG ‘completing last details’ ahead of potential swap deal in January window

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are set to complete a swap deal in the ongoing January transfer window. The two European heavyweights are reportedly in talks and the two players involved have already agreed on personal terms with their potential future clubs.

According to reports by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the swap deal is ‘totally confirmed’ which will see Mattia de Sciglio join PSG while Layvin Kurzawa will move to the Serie A giants. The two fullbacks have agreed on personal terms with their potential future clubs as well, the journalist claims.

Totally confirmed. Kurzawa to Juventus, De Sciglio to PSG. The swap is going to be completed soon. Personal terms agreed and the two clubs are now completing last details. ⚡🇫🇷⚪⚫ #PSG #Juventus #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2020

There were reports that Kurzawa was in talks with Premier League giants Arsenal as his contract with the Ligue 1 giants was set to run out in the summer later this year. The reports claimed that the North London-based club would move in for the fullback in the summer window but with now Juventus swap deal almost agreed, the PSG star will move to Italy.

Expect the deal to be made official in a day or two.