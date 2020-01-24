Valentino Lazaro has left Inter on loan after failing to make an impact at San Siro, joining Newcastle United.
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Inter wing-back Valentino Lazaro on loan until the end of the season.
The Austria international, who can also play as a winger, joined Inter from Hertha Berlin at the start of the season but struggled to establish himself at San Siro, starting only three Serie A matches.
Lazaro was subsequently linked with Newcastle and Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig, and he became the Premier League club’s second January signing – after Nabil Bentaleb – on Friday.
Bentaleb joined on loan from Schalke with an option to buy, but Newcastle confirmed only the temporary deal for Lazaro – despite reports he could sign for £20million (€23.5m) at the end of the campaign.
“I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to meet all my team-mates, get out on the training pitch and hopefully get a lot of victories in the future,” Lazaro told the Magpies’ official website.
@valentinolazaro will wear the squad number for Newcastle United! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/kdMoC4IhkU
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 24, 2020
Lazaro’s opportunities at Inter were further hindered this month by the arrivals of wing-backs Ashley Young and Victor Moses.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose following injuries to Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett.
Head coach Steve Bruce told reporters on Friday: “He’s a quality player and a class act, the kid. Whether it’s possible, who knows?”