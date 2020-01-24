Reports: Manchester United yet to take decision on Edinson Cavani

Manchester United’s season seems to be going from bad to worse. The Red Devils had two of their first-choice midfielders in Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay ruled for a lengthy period of time and now Marcus Rashford has been ruled out as well, as a result of which United are on the lookout for a striker.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, is on United’s radar as well but the clubs’s board doesn’t have much time to take a decision on the same. According to reports in Daily Star, Cavani might not be ready to make a loan move, which the Premier League giants are supposedly on the lookout for.

The report claims that the Uruguayan wants a contract which would see him stay at the club at least until 2022. Moreover, his wage demands of £200,000-a-week after tax are a bit unreasonable for United as well. With the striker turning 33 next month, United need to make a quick decision.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had confirmed that they are looking for a short-term replacement for Rashford. “It’s just an unfortunate situation we are in,” the United manager said after the 2-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool.

“It might be because the window is open, that we look at some short-term options. That could take us through to the summer.”