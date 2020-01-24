Reports: Premier League star set for Inter medical as Barcelona plan late move

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen looks set to be on his way to the Serie A with Inter Milan waiting for his signature. Though there have been recent reports that Barcelona have shown interest in the Danish playmaker, Eriksen will reportedly join Inter if there are no last-minute changes to his plan.

The Spurs star has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club since the 2019 summer transfer window. He refused to sign on an extension with the club and with his contract set to run out in the summer later this year, a move was on the cards.

Eriksen was linked with the likes of Real Madrid and now Barcelona as well but if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed, he is set for an Inter medical on Monday, after which the club will make his move official. The report adds that the Serie A side will pay around £17.5 million for his services.

The report does add that Inter will have to complete the deal as soon as possible or Barcelona might spoil their party.