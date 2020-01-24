Reports: Manchester United refuse to meet sporting Lisbon’s valuation of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United’s season seems to be going from bad to worse. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side have been on the lookout for a midfield signing in the ongoing January transfer window but if reports are to be believed, they have received a major setback in the pursuit of their top target.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes was on top of Manchester United’s wishlist and talks were ongoing with the Portuguese club. Multiple reports had claimed that the midfielder is only a step away from joining United and expected the deal to be made official in the January window.

However, Sporting’s valuation of £68 million seems to have put the Premier League giants off, who are not ready to pay over the top. According to reports in The Sun, the Fernandes to United deal is now off as they are not ready to fulfil Sporting’s demands.

The Red Devils are prepared to pay around £55 million for the Portuguese midfielder but nothing more. As a result, the deal is now supposedly off and Fernandes will stay put at Sporting while United will continue their search for a midfielder.

With multiple players on the treatment table, United are in desperate need of new signings.