Lukas Podolski joins Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor

Lukas Podolski has joined struggling Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor on a free transfer after leaving Vissel Kobe.

Former Germany international Podolski had been with Vissel since 2017, having joined the Japanese club from Galatasaray, and was linked with Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta’zim after visiting their training ground.

The 34-year-old has instead returned to Turkey with Antalyaspor, who finished seventh last season but are in the relegation zone after 18 games in 2019-20.

World Cup winner and former Arsenal and Bayern Munich forward Podolski, who will wear the number 11 shirt for his new side, has also been in talks with Cologne over taking up a role at the German club following his retirement.