Reports: Real Madrid star wants to end loan spell with Arsenal to push for Spain Euro 2020 spot

Arsenal star Dani Ceballos, currently on loan from Real Madrid, hasn’t had the best of spells with the North London club. The midfielder started on a positive note but a slight dip in form and an injury saw him relegated to the sidelines. And if reports are to be believed, he is now looking for a way out of the club.

According to reports in Cadena Ser, Ceballos has contacted Real Madrid to end his spell with Arsenal and send him to another club where he can get more game time. The report claims that the 24-year-old has his eyes set on a spot in the Spain Euro 2020 squad, which is why he is pushing for a move away from the Premier League side.

 

The 23-year-old has only made 11 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal this season and has two assists to show for from them. Whether or not he leaves the club in the ongoing January window remains to be seen.

