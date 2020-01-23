Manchester United could be set to lose 20-year-old winger Tahith Chong, with his agent claiming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no plans for him.

Chong joined United from Feyenoord in 2016 and quickly established himself in the club’s academy before a serious knee injury forced him into a lengthy absence.

He continued to develop well after his return and made the step up to United’s Under-23s, putting him in a strong position when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho and promised to give the club’s most talented youngsters plenty of opportunities.

But Chong has largely failed to impress when given chances in the United first-team and he has not agreed to a new contract at the club, with his deal expiring in less than six months.

@TahithC: “It’s always nice to receive recognition but the most important thing for me is learning every day, winning games and doing it for my team-mates. That’s the most fun bit, as well, for me.” Keep up the good work, Tahith! pic.twitter.com/CMQ1LkBpSy — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2020

Juventus and Inter have been strongly linked with him in recent weeks, and while his agent Erkan Alkan did not namedrop any clubs, he did hint a move is likely.

“He [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] has different views on Tahith than the [club’s] leadership,” Alkan told Voetbal International.

“A coach thinks about himself, I think about my player. He has come to a point where he feels that he is not going any further. Then it’s time to look further.

“Most importantly, the [next] club must have a good plan for him so that Tahith can develop further in a good environment.”