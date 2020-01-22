The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are ready to sign Valencia’s Rodrigo Morena on a loan-plus-purchase deal worth €40million in the ongoing January transfer window, as a replacement to the injured Luis Suarez.

This is according to the Spanish news agency El Chiriguito TV, who claims that Rodrigo is Barcelona’s preferred first-choice replacement for Suarez, who has been ruled out for the rest of the 2019-20 season due to a knee injury.

Take a look at the following report:

🚨 NOTICIA #JUGONES | Primera oferta del Barça por RODRIGO MORENO: cesión + compra obligatoria de 40 millones. pic.twitter.com/CjrBlgYCU5 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 22, 2020

As you can see, the above report from El Chiringuito TV claims that Barcelona are considering a loan move for the Valencia star, with an option to make him a permanent signing in the summer later this year, for a transfer fee of €40million. Earlier, it was reported by Sport that the player himself has agreed on a move to the Camp Nou.

In case you did not know, the 28-year-old Rodrigo is a Real Madrid Castilla product, having played with them for one season between 2009 and 2010. He then joined Benfica for €6million, after which he was loaned initially to Bolton between 2011 and 2014, and then to Valencia.

Valencia made him a permanent signing in 2015 for €30million, and since then, he has recorded 56 goals and 40 assists in 208 appearances across all competitions. In the ongoing season, he has scored 4 goals and provided 10 assists from 22 matches, continuing his form from the 2018-19 season when he recorded 15 goals and 10 assists in 51 games.