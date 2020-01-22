Rumour Has It: Manchester United launch £30m Jude Bellingham bid

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer for Jude Bellingham, while Sergio Aguero and Gareth Bale also feature in the latest rumours.

Manchester United have lined up another exciting midfield transfer target amid their ongoing pursuit of Bruno Fernandes.

As the wrangling over figures with Sporting CP continues, the Red Devils have reportedly submitted a sizeable offer to Birmingham City for teenage talent Jude Bellingham.

But making the first move might only spark a European bidding war.

TOP STORY – UNITED SUBMIT BELLINGHAM BID

Birmingham youngster Bellingham‘s clear potential has convinced United to launch an offer worth more than £30million, reports the Sun and Sky Sports.

The 16-year-old midfielder has burst onto the scene this season and the Old Trafford outfit are understood to be keen to test him in the Premier League.

However, they could face stiff competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and other heavyweight clubs across the continent.

The Mirror, meanwhile, claims United have made a “breakthrough” in negotiations for Portugal international Fernandes, having reached a “compromise” transfer fee in the region of £55m.

ROUND-UP

– David Beckham’s Inter Miami have contacted Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero to assess his interest in a switch to MLS, adds the Sun.

– Tottenham have enquired about Real Madrid winger and former Spurs star Gareth Bale, according to Spanish television programme El Chiringuito.

– Barcelona, still searching for a new striker, have ruled out RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Lille’s Victor Osimhen, suggests Mundo Deportivo, with Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno a more likely target.

– Serie A side Roma are set to discuss personal terms with Matteo Politano after agreeing a €25million fee with Inter, according to Sky Sport Italia.

– Inter, meanwhile, are said to be in discussions with United youngster Tahith Chong, who is also on Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning‘s radar as his contract runs close to expiring, says Sky Sport Italia.

– Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali is interesting Premier League champions City and Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain, reports SportMediaset.