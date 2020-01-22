Reports: Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Real Madrid star to replace injured Harry Kane

English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran winger Gareth Bale in the January transfer window. The North London-based club have been struggling with fitness crisis where star striker Harry Kane has been ruled out for at least four months after suffering a hamstring injury.

Spanish football expert Juanfe Sanz—while speaking to El Chiringuito TV as cited by Team Talk— has revealed that Spurs’ hierarchy is in contact with their counterparts in Madrid for a possibility to sign Bale in the January transfer window.

The Wales international has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos since the summer transfer window but ended up staying in Madrid after no club could meet with the club’s valuation of the player.

Bale has spent six years at Spurs before making a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 and during his stay, scored 56 times for the Premier League club and also provided 58 assists in 203 appearances in all competitions.

Spurs’ current manager Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of the 30-year-old and tried to bring him to Santiago Bernabéu during his three-year stay as Madrid manager.

Bale has managed to represent Madrid just 14 times in the ongoing campaign where he has scored twice and also provided two assists.