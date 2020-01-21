Reports: Manchester United to miss out on transfer target as star striker set to stay with French club till summer

English Premier League giants Manchester United have suffered another setback in the transfer market as their number one target is set to stay with his club at least till the summer of 2020. The Manchester-based club have been struggling with injuries in the recent past and have suffered a fresh blow with star striker Marcus Rashford been ruled out for at least six weeks due to back injury.

There were rumours of United’s interest in French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s highly-rated striker Moussa Dembele and recent reports suggested that the Red Devils’ hierarchy was planning to table a €50 million bid in order to sign the former Fulham striker in the January transfer window.

However, Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has reiterated his stance that the 23-year-old is not for sale at least in the ongoing transfer window.

“Our players are often targeted,” said Aulas while talking to reporters as quoted by Goal.com. “We want Moussa Dembele and Lucas Tousart to stay. The latter has received significant offers. If he leaves, we will have to replace him first. But I think they will stay. Now is not the time for us to weaken our team.”

Lyon are also struggling with injury issues as star striker Memphis Depay has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament rupture injury.