Reports: Barcelona make loan bid to sign Arsenal star in January

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have made a surprising loan bid to sign English Premier League club Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window. The Catalan-based club have suffered a major blow after their first-choice striker Luis Suarez has been ruled out for at least four months after suffering a serious knee injury.

For this purpose, as per Goal.com, Barca have made a surprising loan bid for Arsenal’s Aubameyang in order to bring him to the Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

The Gabon international has already been linked with a move away from the North London-based outfit after reports emerged that he was unhappy with the overall progress of the club and is eager to join a team which will guarantee him the UEFA Champions League football.

However, the report further stated that Arsenal’s hierarchy is unlikely to entertain any such offer as they are not interested in letting any important player leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.

The 30-year-old has been a real sensation ever since moving to Arsenal in January 2018 from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €63.75 million.

Since then, Aubameyang has managed to score 57 times for Gunners and also provided 13 assists in just 91 appearances in all competitions.