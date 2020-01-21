Real Madrid sign Reinier Jesus from Flamengo

Reinier Jesus, long linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, has officially signed for Real Madrid

Real Madrid have completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Reinier Jesus from Flamengo.

The attacker has long been linked with a €30million switch to Madrid, with reports previously suggesting he would sign after turning 18 on January 19.

Reinier’s arrival was subsequently confirmed on Monday, agreeing a six-and-a-half-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He scored six goals in 14 appearances for Flamengo in Brazil’s Serie A last year.

During his brief stint in Flamengo’s senior side, Reinier collected medals for both the Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores titles – though he did only make a single appearance in the latter.

He was also a part of the Flamengo squad that narrowly missed out on the Club World Cup title last month, as Liverpool beat them 1-0 in the final.

A technical, creative and powerful attacking midfielder, Reinier initially attracted attention for his performances with Brazil in the 2019 South American Under-17 Championship.

Captaining his country, Reinier netted three times – a figured bettered by only three players – as Brazil otherwise disappointed, failing to get beyond the first group phase after finishing fourth in Group B.

Despite links with Madrid, Reinier signed a new contract with Flamengo in November – the deal reportedly including a €35million release clause.

Madrid confirmed Reinier will link up with their second string Real Madrid Castilla after his participation in CONMEBOL’s Pre-Olympic Tournament finishes in early February.