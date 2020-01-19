Reports: Everton lining up £30m bid for former Liverpool star

English Premier League club Everton are lining up a bid to sign former Liverpool midfielder in the January transfer window. The Blues are starting a new era under manager Carlo Ancelotti who has replaced Marco Silva on the bench at the Goodison Park and are currently placed on the 11th position of the league table with 29 points after 23 matches.

As per the Daily Mirror, Everton are now lining up a £30 million bid to sign Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ out-of-favour midfielder Emre Can to bolster their midfield for the rest of the camping.

The Germany international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club since the arrival of manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer and has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United in the recent past.

The 26-year-old—who currently has a contract with the Old Lady till the summer of 2022—has spent four seasons in England with the Reds where he made 167 appearances in all competitions, managing to score 14 goals along with providing 12 assists.

Can has been at Juventus since the summer of 2018 after completing a move as a free-agent after his contract with the current European champions came to end.

Since then, the defensive midfielder has represented his current club in 45 matches in all competitions where he managed to score four times and also provided a solitary assist.