Reports: Manchester United prepare £51m bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder

Manchester United are currently in the market for a midfield signing and want to complete one in the ongoing January transfer window. Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to the Premier League giants but the deal is still some way from materialising.

Along with the Fernandes pursuit, United have set their sights on other midfielders as well and reportedly, Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente is one of them. According to reports in Sportsmole, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side are preparing a summer move for the Spaniard as midfield remains an area of concern even if the Portuguese arrives from Lisbon.

Multiple reports have claimed that United midfielder Paul Pogba is pushing for a summer move away from the club and they would thus need a replacement for him as well. The report adds that the Red Devils have allotted £51 million for Llorente’s transfer.

However, both the clubs are yet to make official contact regarding the move and are expected to start dialogue only after the current season comes to an end. With the summer window still another six months away, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga as Solskjaer continues his rebuilding job at the Premier League club.