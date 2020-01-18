Reports: Sporting Lisbon unhappy with ‘unlikely bonuses’ in Manchester United’s offer for Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon have reportedly failed to reach an agreement for midfielder Bruno Fernandes’s proposed move to the Premier League. Reports have emerged claiming the Portuguese side are unhappy with the bonus clauses United hae included in their payment for Fernandes.

According to The Sun, the Premier League giants have included bonuses which depend on them winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. Moreover, there is a reported bonus payment if the Portuguese midfielder wins the Ballon d’Or, which Sporting think isn’t likely in the near future and thus they want more upfront payment than the 34 million United are currently offering.

The bonus payments, as the report claims, are worth another 25.5 million. Though the talks have reportedly come to a standstill, Sporting manager Silas had accepted that Fernandes wants to play in a better league after their defeat to Benfica on Friday.

“Bruno does the work of two or three players. I would prefer that he not leave,” Silas told reporters. “We have to understand the ambition of the player, who prefers to play in a league superior to ours. There has been talk in the English league, but who wouldn’t like to play there?

“Bruno deserves everything and deserves to test himself in a league like this. If he’s one of the best, he deserves to be there.”