Reports: Top Real Madrid target undergoes medical ahead of possible January move

Real Madrid are continuing their trend of signing highly-talented Brazilian youngsters. The La Liga giants are reportedly set to complete a deal for Flamengo’s 17-year-old forward Reinier Jesus and reports have emerged which claim that he has even undergone his medical with Los Blancos.

According to reports in AS, the youngster visited Madrid and had his medical with the club ahead of a possible move. The report adds that Madrid can only make the transfer official when Reinier turns 18, on Sunday 19th January. This would be there first signing of the January transfer window, if the reports hold any truth in them.

Reinier Jesus to Real Madrid transfer will be made official tomorrow or on Monday. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/qb7sD0eyOL — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 18, 2020

After a training session with Brazil’s Under-23 side a week ago, he was asked about his future by reporters. “Let’s wait and see,” he had responded.

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus had recently claimed that youngster will be sold ‘to one of Europe’s big clubs for a multi-million-euro fee’.

“I promoted three players [at Flamengo], one a 17-year-old, one an 18-year-old and the other a 19-year-old. They have been starters in Flamengo matches and the 17-year-old is going to be sold to one of Europe’s big clubs for a multi-million-euro fee,” he said as per reports from Spanish publication AS.